Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 825,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $94,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.66. 7,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,368. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

