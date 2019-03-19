KeyCorp Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2021 earnings at $65.64 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,742.15 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

