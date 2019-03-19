Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.90 ($10.35).

ETR KCO opened at €6.86 ($7.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The stock has a market cap of $683.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a 52-week high of €11.84 ($13.77).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

