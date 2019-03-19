Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.89% of Kennametal worth $51,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 93,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 107,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,799,000 after buying an additional 520,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other Kennametal news, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,364,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick S. Watson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $85,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,501 shares of company stock worth $1,520,807. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $587.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.76 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

