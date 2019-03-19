KEMET Co. (KEM) Stake Increased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in KEMET were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KEMET by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

NYSE:KEM opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.70. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.36 million. KEMET had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KEMET’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

In other KEMET news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $560,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory C. Thompson purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $199,467.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,381 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KEMET Co. (KEM) Stake Increased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/kemet-co-kem-stake-increased-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.