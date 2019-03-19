Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) in a research report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE WMC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 683.24 and a quick ratio of 683.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara purchased 3,446 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $35,631.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,809.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
