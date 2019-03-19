Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) in a research report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE WMC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 683.24 and a quick ratio of 683.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara purchased 3,446 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $35,631.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,809.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.