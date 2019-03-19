Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Kcash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1.24 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,730,573 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.