KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of KAR Auction Services worth $203,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Boston Partners grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,310 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,995,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after purchasing an additional 658,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,967,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,555,000 after purchasing an additional 460,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,067,000 after purchasing an additional 260,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

