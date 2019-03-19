Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Trading Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) were down 9.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 1,086,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 937% from the average daily volume of 104,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 43,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $993,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. TheStreet upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $456.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 84.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,410,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,824 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 179,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 179,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

