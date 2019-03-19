Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

