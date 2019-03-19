Just Group (JUST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Just Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 149 ($1.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Friday. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 69.15 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.32.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

