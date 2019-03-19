JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $276,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,582,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,734,000 after purchasing an additional 690,308 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

