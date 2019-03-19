JPJ Group (JPJ) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

JPJ Group (LON:JPJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPJ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

Shares of LON:JPJ opened at GBX 702 ($9.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.86 million and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35. JPJ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

