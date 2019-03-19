JPJ Group (JPJ) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

JPJ Group (LON:JPJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPJ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

Shares of LON:JPJ opened at GBX 702 ($9.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.86 million and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35. JPJ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

JPJ Group Company Profile

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

