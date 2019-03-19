John W. Swygert Sells 50,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,611.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $97.61.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.