John F. Wilson Sells 30,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $444.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/john-f-wilson-sells-30000-shares-of-rollins-inc-rol-stock.html.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.