John A. Citrano Sells 15,839 Shares of BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) Stock

BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) CFO John A. Citrano sold 15,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $552,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLMT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 93,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,558. The stock has a market cap of $344.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. BSB Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BSB Bancorp by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

