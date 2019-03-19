Jason V. Silberstein Sells 51,369 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $9,796,581.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,471,969.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.89. 549,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,033. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $193.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

