Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,046.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.