James Savarese Sells 4,358 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $714,755.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 462,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,869,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, James Savarese sold 1,285 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $119,170.90.

Shares of W traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,870. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $172.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,270,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,097,000 after buying an additional 321,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,773,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,899,000 after acquiring an additional 927,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 320,542 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

