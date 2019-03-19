Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

