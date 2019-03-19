J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $928,000 in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 98,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/j-l-bainbridge-co-inc-invests-928000-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.