J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JJSF. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

JJSF opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,681,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 219,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

