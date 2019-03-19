J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

