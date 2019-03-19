iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/ishares-sp-500-value-etf-ive-shares-bought-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.