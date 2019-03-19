iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

