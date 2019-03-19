iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Holdings Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

BATS INDA opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

