iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,985 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $395,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/ishares-iboxx-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-lqd-position-raised-by-nuveen-asset-management-llc.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.