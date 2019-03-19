iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is Financial Advocates Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

