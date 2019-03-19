ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 583,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:IUSG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

