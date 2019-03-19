iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Cut by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 185,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 194,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

