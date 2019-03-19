Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) vs. FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Critical Review

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

FRESENIUS SE &/S pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Irhythm Technologies does not pay a dividend. FRESENIUS SE &/S pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $147.29 million 15.51 -$48.28 million ($1.89) -49.42 FRESENIUS SE &/S $38.28 billion 0.81 $2.05 billion $0.92 15.08

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRESENIUS SE &/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -32.78% -69.79% -37.57% FRESENIUS SE &/S 5.91% 12.53% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Irhythm Technologies and FRESENIUS SE &/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $101.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than FRESENIUS SE &/S.

Risk & Volatility

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats Irhythm Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

