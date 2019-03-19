IQE (IQEPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th.

IQEPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $869.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.78.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IQE in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

