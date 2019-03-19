ION (ION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $800,246.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. ION has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $800,246.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003742 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00026887 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00036953 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000779 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,553,728 coins and its circulating supply is 13,653,728 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.