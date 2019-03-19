Investors Sell Mastercard (MA) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $171.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $242.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mastercard had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Mastercard traded up $0.62 for the day and closed at $231.01Specifically, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

