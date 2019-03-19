Investors Sell Facebook (FB) on Strength (FB)

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $927.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,113.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $185.26 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Facebook had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook traded up $1.10 for the day and closed at $161.57

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Get Facebook alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $482.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,202,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell Facebook (FB) on Strength (FB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/investors-sell-facebook-fb-on-strength-fb.html.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.