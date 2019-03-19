Investors Buy Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) on weakness during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $83.00. $80.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.84 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intercontinental Exchange had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Intercontinental Exchange traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $74.61

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $363,758.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,856 shares of company stock worth $14,693,582. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

