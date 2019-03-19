Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BAB opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/invesco-taxable-municipal-bond-etf-bab-raises-dividend-to-0-10-per-share.html.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.