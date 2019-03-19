Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.08% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

