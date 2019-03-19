Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

