Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

