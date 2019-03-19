Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (IMFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of IMFC stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $25.38.
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.