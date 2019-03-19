Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of IMFC stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/invesco-multi-factor-core-fixed-income-etf-imfc-declares-dividend-increase-0-07-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.