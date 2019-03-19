Invesco India ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (PIN)

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PIN stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

