Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (PXF)

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Shares of PXF opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $46.58.
