Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of PBJ opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

