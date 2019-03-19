Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (PYZ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/invesco-dwa-basic-materials-momentum-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-pyz.html.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.