Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/invesco-bulletshares-2023-corporate-bond-etf-bscn-increases-dividend-to-0-05-per-share.html.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.