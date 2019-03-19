Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

