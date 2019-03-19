Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,934 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the February 15th total of 883,234 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0473 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

