Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,385 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $62,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Intuit by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Intuit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Intuit by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 104,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $689,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,184.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,259 shares of company stock valued at $23,447,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.35. 32,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $259.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

