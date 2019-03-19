Intellectus Partners LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 60.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. AXA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 52,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $405.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.75.

SHW stock opened at $431.35 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

